New Prime Minister to Office at the Secretariat on Wednesday

A new political chapter has begun in Bangladesh. Tarique Rahman, the 11th Prime Minister of the country, leading the BNP, has taken oath. Following the swearing-in of the newly elected Members of Parliament and the assumption of office by the new cabinet, cabinet members will have a busy first working day. The new government will commence its day’s agenda on Wednesday morning by paying respects to the valiant martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar.

Tarique Rahman will spend his first working day as Prime Minister at the Secretariat. On this day, he will hold a special meeting with cabinet members and exchange views with top government bureaucrats.

According to sources from the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will lay a wreath at the National Memorial in Savar at 10 AM on Wednesday (February 18). After paying homage to the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation, he will arrive at the Secretariat at 12:30 PM. There, he will begin his official duties in the office allocated for the Prime Minister within the Cabinet Division. On his first day at the Secretariat, the Prime Minister will participate in multiple important meetings.

Upon assuming office, he will first be introduced to the officials of the Cabinet Division and participate in a brief introductory meeting.

After lunch at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he will hold a special meeting with the members of the new cabinet at 3 PM. Although no specific agenda has been set for this meeting, it will serve as the new government’s first formal policy-making discussion.

Subsequently, at 4 PM, the Prime Minister will meet with the secretaries of various government ministries. During this meeting with the top officials of the bureaucracy, he is expected to provide guidance on implementing the new government’s priorities and public aspirations.

It is noteworthy that the results for 297 seats in the 13th parliamentary election have been gazetted. Among these, the BNP secured 209 seats. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secured the second-highest number of seats with 68. The remaining seats were won by various alliances, parties, and independent candidates. Approximately 150 of the winners in this election have never been elected as Members of Parliament before.