New Zealand vs Australia-Who will win the World Cup?

The final of the 2021 Men’s T20 world cup brings together two countries who have never won this competition before. New Zealand and Australia will lock horns in the final of Icc T20 world cup 2021 final. The match Will take place on November 14 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Actually, sunday’s clash will be a rematch of the 2015 final of the 50 overs world cup. The tournament showcasing cricket’s shortest format will witness a new winner in Dubai on Sunday after a clash between two teams.

Australia have a 9-5 head to head record against the Kiwis but they have lost five matches including the latest clash. Australia had come into the Icc event after losing all the series played this year. They lost to New Zealand, West Indies, and also Bangladesh. On the other hand, New Zealand is a great team they have been to all finals over the last six years.

Five time Odi world cup champions Australia have never won the T20 title.Though Australian captain Aaron Finch is very confident that, his team can make a history on sunday. ” It wasn’t unexpected. We came here with a clear plan to try and win this tournament. We always felt that we have the depth and quality to do that ” Finch said on the eve of Sunday’s Final “.

On the other hand, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson said that, ” Sunday’s T20 world cup final will be a clash of styles “. Ex England cricketer Kevin Pietersen said that ” New Zealand seem to have all bases covered but I fancy Australia. History suggests that when you get these two together in a major final the Aussies blow the Kiwis away. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Australia lift the trophy on sunday “.

Ex Australian spin wizard Shane Warne also predicted the winner of the 2021 T20 world cup. Warne said, after the win over Pakistan Australia would have momentum on their side.

Anyway, Sunday’s clash will be a rematch of the 2015 final of the 50 overs world cup.The tournament showcasing cricket’s shortest format will witness a new winner in Dubai on Sunday after a clash between two teams.

No doubt cricket fans are waiting for the exciting match.Who will win? That is the big question now. Cricket is a glorious game of uncertainty. So no one should make it predictable.