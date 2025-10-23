Home » Next election a major step for Bangladesh’s democracy: German envoy
National

Next election a major step for Bangladesh’s democracy: German envoy

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr. Rüdiger Lotz today said the upcoming national election is a major initiative towards the path of democracy for Bangladesh.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after coming out of a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin Election Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital.

Mentioning that the Election Commission is now taking all-out preparations for the next polls, he said, “I am greeting the people of Bangladesh for returning to democracy.”

Lotz said the election is important not only for Bangladesh, but also for regional and global democracy.

Replying to a query from journalists, the German envoy has called for arranging a reliable and participatory national election.

“I believe the country needs a reliable election in which multiple political parties can take part,” he added.

You may also like

Hasina’s crimes against humanity proved beyond doubt: Attorney General

Hasina’s crimes against humanity case: Verdict looms on November 13

Canada hails ‘July Charter’, reaffirms support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition

Court orders to identify, take legal action against pornography-related groups, admins

Govt waives flight costs, HSIA fire unit acted in 30 sec: adviser

AL cannot participate in next polls: EC Anwarul

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More