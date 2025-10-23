Next election a major step for Bangladesh’s democracy: German envoy

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr. Rüdiger Lotz today said the upcoming national election is a major initiative towards the path of democracy for Bangladesh.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after coming out of a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin Election Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital.

Mentioning that the Election Commission is now taking all-out preparations for the next polls, he said, “I am greeting the people of Bangladesh for returning to democracy.”

Lotz said the election is important not only for Bangladesh, but also for regional and global democracy.

Replying to a query from journalists, the German envoy has called for arranging a reliable and participatory national election.

“I believe the country needs a reliable election in which multiple political parties can take part,” he added.