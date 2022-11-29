Next elections will be held in free and fair manner: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the next general elections will be held in a free and fair manner as the February 15-like polls will not be allowed in the country in any way.

“Elections will be held in this country the way polls are being held in other countries of the world,” he said while speaking at the triennial conference of Dinajpur Zilla AL at Gor-E-Shahid Baro Maidan in Dinajpur.

Addressing as the chief guest, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the Sheikh Hasina government will perform its routine duty during the elections.

“At that time, there will be a neutral vote (polls). The Election Commission (EC) will have all the responsibilities in holding the elections while it will work transparently,” he said.

The AL general secretary urged transport owners and workers not to call a transport strike before and after the BNP’s rally to be held in Dhaka in December next.

But, he said, even then they (BNP men) will take a position on city streets three days ahead of their rally with utensils and mosquito coils.

“Don’t give any provocation in holding fair elections. If you (BNP men) want to create any disorder, the AL leaders and workers along with the country’s people will resist you,” Quader warned.

Responding to the statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he asked Fakhrul to look at the AL rally held in Dinajpur today.

Reiterating that there would a game in December, the AL general secretary said the game will be played against corruption, Hawa Bhaban and those who siphoned off money abroad.

