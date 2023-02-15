Next parliamentary election to be free, fair: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the next parliamentary election would be held here in a free and fair manner as the Election Commission (EC) of Bangladesh is completely independent.

“The next election will be fair and free. I fought for democracy throughout my life,” she said. The premier said this while a United States (US) delegation led by the Counselor to its Secretary of State Derek Chollet paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban in city.

Prime Minister’s Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said if the people vote for Awami League (AL) in the next general election, her party will take the charge of governing the country.

“I never want to come to power through vote-rigging,” she said.

The prime minister said she always struggled for the people’s rights to food and vote.

She said the first-ever EC’s reconstitution law was passed in parliament and then a neutral election commission was constituted on the basis of the law.

The EC is completely independent and it has administrative and financial independence, she added.

MORE …