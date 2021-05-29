NICVD conducts 1st valve MICS surgery successfully

A double valve replacement surgery of heart with minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) method has successfully been conducted at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) here.

Under the leadership of Dr Ashraful Hoque Siam, the youngest cardiac surgeon in the history of Bangladesh and South Asia, a total of 10 doctors participated in this operation on 30-year old Hasina Begum and completed it in about five hours.

“For the first time in the country, we conducted the double valve surgery with MICS method on May 25 (Tuesday).

The patient is stable now and ready to go home by tomorrow,” Dr Siam told BSS today.

“Under the constant supervision and cooperation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for the first time in the country, we have been able to perform a complex operation like double valve with only 2-3 inch hole in MICS method,” he said.

“This double valve operation is a very complex operation of the heart and in this MICS method, valve replacement with a hole of only 2-3 inches is very rare all over the world,” he added.

“This operation is done in a modern way and now we have also been able to step on that milestone and make the name of the country brighter and foreigners may come to our country for heart treatment,” said Dr Siam.

“Generally in traditional procedure, by cutting sternum, the surgery takes four to six months to heal the bones, patients have to endure severe pain and bleeding and there are more possibilities to get infected,” he added.

President of the Society of Cardiac Surgeons of Bangladesh Professor Farooq Ahmed congratulated Dr Siam and his team, saying, “Congratulations to Dr Siam for the 1st operation of this type in Bangladesh,”

“It is a matter of great pride for us that we have been able to start this type of surgery in our country,” said Director of the National Heart Institute, Mir Jamaluddin.

Among the other members of his operation team were Prof Dr Shahnaz, Dr Salam, Dr Romena Rahman, Dr Asif Ahsan Chowdhury, Dr Imran, Dr Manzoor, Dr Wahida, Dr Sayem, Dr Rubaiyat and Dr Sourav.