No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to reach the country in its desired destination. “Today is the 75th birthday of Bangabandhu’s daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The premier didn’t celebrate birthday herself. But, we celebrate the birthday. On this occasion, I wished long life, sound health, progress and wellbeing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

The minister was addressing a discussion organised by ‘Pragatishil Sangbadik Mancha’ marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Jatiya Press (JPC) here.

Hasan said that the country is marching forward to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under

the dynamic and farsighted leadership of his (Bangabandhu’s) worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the country because of her struggle, patience, extraordinary qualities and for outstanding ability of taking decisions despite all adversities. “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s alternative is only Sheikh Hasina herself,” said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said that the scenario of the country has been changed under her (Sheikh Hasina’s) leadership. “The country has been turned

into a middle income country from the least developed state and Bangladesh is now a food-surplus country from a food deficit one,” he added.

He said that the percentage of poverty has been reduced to 20 percent from 40 percent during the last 12 and a half year. Bangladesh is now a dignified state before the world, he added.

The minister said many expressed their apprehension that thousands of people will die due to Coronavirus. There are many internationally reputed persons in the country, but they were not seen during the COVID-19 situation, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government always stand beside the countrymen and for this not a single man died due to starvation.

The minister said that the country would have turned into a developed nation many years ago if Bangabandhu was alive. “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared that she will give houses to homeless people. And the government has a plan to hand over houses to three lakh homeless families by this December. About 1.50 lakh homeless people have already got their houses,” said Hasan.

Justice AHM Samsuddin Chowdhury Manik, DBC24 channel chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, the daily Sangbad managing editor Kashem Humayun, the daily Sun and PIB Trustee Board chairman Enamul Hoque Chowdhury, among others, addressed the function with JPC president Farida Yeasmin in the chair.