No benefit in intimidating Sheikh Hasina: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said there will be no benefit by issuing threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she never fears the showdown of BNP.

“To intimidate Sheikh Hasina will yield no result…although BNP leaders are in defensive mood in words, an aggressive showdown remains in their hearts,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest the national conference of Bangabandhu Sainik League at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KBI) Auditorium in the capital.

Asking the BNP leaders why the BNP is defensive now ahead of December 10 programme, he said it seems as if they (BNP leaders) have come to power, Hawa Bhaban is back and victory procession will be brought on city streets.

The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders also threatened in the past that they would oust the government through movement.

Claiming that the BNP is the master of the politics of revenge, he said Ziaur Rahman had started the politics of revenge in the country.

Quader said the development and achievements carried out under the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government across the country have intensified the internal burning of the BNP leaders.

The BNP leaders do not find any development of the government as they see darkness of night during the daytime, he said.

Bangladesh will never go towards uncertainty, Quader said, adding that it seems that the BNP is moving towards uncertainty.

AL publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and newly elected president of Bangabandhu Sainik League Harunur Rasid, among others, spoke at the conference with Sainik League convener Shirin Ahmed in the chair.