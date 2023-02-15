No freedom fighter will lead miserable life, PM vows

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her firm conviction that no freedom fighter (FF) would lead miserable life as Awami League is in power, inaugurating handing over the keys of 5000 houses to the war heroes in five districts.

She also asked the authorities concerned to unearth the untraceable boudyo bhumis (mass killing grounds) aimed at preserving those to let the young generation know the true history of Bangladesh and for whose sacrifice Bangladesh had achieved independence.

“It can no longer happen that freedom fighters will beg for alms or ply rickshaws or lead miserable lives as I, daughter of the Father of the Nation, am in power,” she said.

The prime minister virtually joined the programme of handing over keys of “Bir Nibash”, houses built for insolvent veteran FFs from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The Liberation War Affairs Ministry organised the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital while Kishoreganj, Gopalganj, Gazipur, Madaripur and Narail districts were connected to it.

She said her government is giving houses to insolvent freedom fighters and arranging lives and livelihoods so they can lead a dignified life.

After handing over the keys of Bir Nibash to FFs, she said, “I’m really delighted after handing over keys of 5000 Bir Nibash to freedom fighters. The houses will be built for remaining other FFs.”

She said the construction of 17660 more houses for the FFs are in various stages, adding, “I hope that the construction of 30,000 Bir Nibash will be completed by this year.”

She also urged the countrymen to remain alert against the evil forces so they can’t take Bangladesh into their grip again and vowed to run the state towards prosperity with the spirit of the Liberation War.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq and its Secretary Khaja Miah spoke at the function.

On behalf of the prime minister, deputy commissioners of Kishoreganj, Gopalganj, Gazipur, Madaripur and Narail districts handed over the keys of the “Bir Nibash” to freedom fighters.

President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Liberation War Affairs Ministry Shajahan Khan was present on the dais.

A video documentary on “Bir Nibash” was screened at the programme.

Each of the single-storey ‘Bir Nibash’ having two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a corridor, is being built with over Tk 14.10 lakh and is painted red-and-green in compliance with the country’s national flag.

Besides, there are a cemented yard next to the kitchen, a tube-well, a bathroom, and livestock and poultry sheds.

Earlier on March 16 in 2021, the government had approved a Tk 4,123 crore project for constructing 30,000 homes for insolvent freedom fighters and family members of the martyred and deceased war heroes to uplift their socioeconomic condition.

MORE….