Sunday, April 6, 2025
World News

No need to be worried about US tariff issue: CA’s High Representative

written by Salauddin

Chief Adviser’s High Representative on the Rohingya Problem and Priority Issues Khalilur Rahman has said there is no need to be worried about the US tariff issue.

“We are in contact with the US administration. We are prepared… We will take measures soon,” he told newsmen at a briefing in front of the state guest house Jamuna here.

After a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at Jamuna, Khalilur said the interim government will continue talks with the US administration over the US tariff imposed on Bangladeshi goods and will move forward.

Noting that this was not a sudden or recent development, he said since February, the government has been discussing the tariff issue with the US administration.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said Chief Adviser Prof Yunus will join the talks with the US administration and will contact them directly over the issue.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus held the emergency meeting at 7.30 pm this evening at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss the US tariff issue.

Top experts, advisers and officials joined the meeting.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Energy and Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, Chief Adviser’s High Representative Khalilur Rahman, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur, NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan, BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Principal Secretary to Chief Adviser Md Siraj Uddin Mia, Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Murshed, Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder and Policy Research Institute Chairman Zaidi Sattar, among others, were present at the meeting.

