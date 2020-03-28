No new coronavirus case detected in Bangladesh: IEDCR
28 March 2020, 1:27:55
No new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive case was detected in the last 24 hours while no death was reported during the same period, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
“No new COVID-19 case was detected…. meaning the total number of positive cases stood at 48” IEDCR director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual briefing at her Mohakhali office here today.
