No secondary annual exams this year: Moni
21 October 2020, 8:56:02
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said the annual examinations at the secondary schools and madrasas will not be held this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
“The students will be given promotion to next classes after evaluation through assignments,” she said at a virtual conference.
