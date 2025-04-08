No security threat around Pahela Baishakh celebration: Jahangir

Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) today said no security threat has yet been received over celebration of the Chaitra Sangkranti and the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla New Year 1432.

“There was no security threat around the celebration of the Pahela Baishakh,” he said.

He was briefing newsmen about the outcome of the meeting on law and order over the celebration of the Chaitra Sangkranti and Pahela Baishakh at the Home Ministry’s conference room in the Secretariat here.

The Home Adviser assured the countrymen that no untoward incident would take place over celebration of the festival as they have ordered of taking all possible measures to pursue a peaceful celebration of the Pahela Baishakh.

The celebration will be held not only in Dhaka but elsewhere across the country, he said.

So, the metropolitan police and district police will take the required security measures under their jurisdiction to ensure a festive and peaceful celebration of the festival.

“They will take the security arrangement by considering the security threats, if they have,” he said.

The Home Adviser said they have instructed to take foolproof security ahead of the rally of the Pahela Baishakh(earlier called Mongol Shovajatra), Ramna Batamul, Rabindra Sarobor, Hatirjheel, district and upazila level as the people can celebrate the day peacefully and resistivity.

“All kinds of measures will be taken as the security can’t hamper anyway,” he assured.

Replying to a question Cultural Affair Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki this year’s celebration of Pahela Baishakh will be more inclusive as 26 other ethnic groups apart from the Bangalees will take part in the festival.

He continued that the Dhaka University (DU) authority will decide the name of the rally which will be brought out from the DU campus after holding a meeting with all their stakeholders.

The announcement will come from the DU authority on April 10 following the meeting, he said.

The Cultural Affairs Adviser said they would give in written the programmes marking the Pahela Baishakh and Chaitra Sangkranti celebration tomorrow.