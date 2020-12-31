Nobody can break BNP’s record of vote robbery: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said nobody can break the BNP’s record of vote robbery in the history of Bangladesh.

He came up with the remark while speaking at a discussion through videoconferencing from his official residence here.

Dhaka North City Unit of Awami League arranged the discussion at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital on the occasion of the Victory Day of Democracy.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the government always welcomes any peaceful progarmme of BNP.

But, he warned, if BNP men create any anarchy in the name of movement, the government will take stern action against them aiming to protect public property.

Quader said: “BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said if votes are cast in EVMs, all those will go to the ballot boxes of boat symbol. This is a nonsense one.”

“So did their two mayors win because the votes of boat went to the paddy sheaf?” he questioned.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Mirza Azam and AL Dhaka City North general secretary SM Mannan Kachi also spoke at the discussion with AL’s Dhaka City North president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.