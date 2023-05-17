Not foreigners, people to decide who will come to power: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said not the foreigners but the people will decide who will come to the power.

“Not the foreigners but the mass people would decide who will rule the country as we believe in peoples power”, he said while paying tributes to the noted actor and valiant freedom fighter Akbar Hossain Pathan alias Farooque, MP, at Central Shahid Minar here today.

Sheikh Hasina herself said that we want to come to the power in accordance with the mandate of the people, Quader said adding “If the people want, then we will come to the power, otherwise not.” So, there is no reason that she [Sheikh Hasina] has any fear of the foreigners or the local conspirators, he added.

Ruling out a concept that the overseas power will help to come to the power, the ruling party leader said that Awami League never think such impossible thing as the owner of the country is not the foreigners, saying that rather people are the real owner of the country.

So, the people will decide who will come to power, he told the reporters.

Responding to a query on the claim made by Mirza Fakhrul that the government is agitated on the western countries fearing to lose of power, the Road Transport Minister said “BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul have a belief that the western countries would help him and his party BNP to come to the power.”

As a result, the BNP leaders are frequently lobbying with their foreign allies, lodging complaint and also appointing lobbyist in this regard, Quader explained.

So, the Awami League have no connection with this, said the minster, adding that even Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s have no lobbyist who will help us to come to the state power.

Earlier, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader accompanied by other party leaders paid homage to film actor Farooque at the Central Shahid Minar.

Awami League Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Saboor and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at that time.