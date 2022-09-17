Not inviting Russia to queen’s funeral ‘blasphemous’: Moscow
Moscow on Thursday criticised the decision not to invite Russia to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, as relations between the two countries have been at a breaking point since the Ukraine offensive began.
“We see this British attempt to use the national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country… as deeply immoral,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, “this is particularly blasphemous towards Elizabeth II’s memory.”
