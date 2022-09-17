Not inviting Russia to queen’s funeral ‘blasphemous’: Moscow

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 8, 2022: Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to open first section of the M12 motorway linking Moscow and Kazan for traffic via a video linkup from the Moscow Kremlin. Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/TASSÐîññèÿ. Ìîñêâà. Ïðåçèäåíò ÐÔ Âëàäèìèð Ïóòèí â Êðåìëå â ðåæèìå âèäåîêîíôåðåíöèè ïðèíèìàåò ó÷àñòèå â öåðåìîíèè îòêðûòèÿ äâèæåíèÿ ïî ïåðâîìó ïóñêîâîìó êîìïëåêñó íóëåâîãî ýòàïà òðàññû Ì-12 Ìîñêâà-Êàçàíü. Ãàâðèèë Ãðèãîðîâ/POOL/ÒÀÑÑ

Moscow on Thursday criticised the decision not to invite Russia to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, as relations between the two countries have been at a breaking point since the Ukraine offensive began.

“We see this British attempt to use the national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country… as deeply immoral,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, “this is particularly blasphemous towards Elizabeth II’s memory.”