One more dies, 4 new coronavirus patients detected

The government has declared one more death from coronavirus (COVID-19) and detection of four more patients in the country.

“One more died of COVID-19… he was over 70 and had comorbidity. Four more people have been diagnosed with the virus in last 24 hours,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today.

He came up with the shocking information at a press briefing at Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) office at city’s Mohakhali area.

Earlier on March 18, Bangladesh reported its first fatality of COVID-19 as a 70-year-old male died of the deadly virus. The first three persons infected with COVID-19 have already recovered and discharged from hospital. Among the new detected four, two male and another are female, the minister

added.