One more dies of coronavirus, 6 new cases confirmed: IEDCR

One more coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, aged over 70, died in the country and six new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) here today.

“Now death toll from the coronavirus stands at four while the number of total coronavirus infected patients rises to 39 with the new six cases,” IEDCR Director Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said while briefing the media through videoconference from IEDCR office.

Of the six new patients, one returned from Saudi Arabia while the other five got infected after coming in contact with COVID-19 patients, she said.

“So far, we have tested samples of 712 people, of which 92 were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 40 people have been kept in isolation while 46 persons are kept in institutional quarantine,” Dr Flora added.

Number of calls made on their hotline numbers have gone down as most of the contacts are being made online, the IEDCR chief said, adding, “A total of 1,700 calls were received in the last 24 hours”.

Underscoring the need for involving people to control the spread of the pandemic, she said, “Otherwise the government’s all initiatives will go in vain if we cannot ensure people’s participation”.

“We have to avoid going outside, most importantly where there is a chance of coming in contact with unknown people,” Dr Flora said.

People can get their required information regarding COVID-19 through the e-mail iedcrcovid-19@gmail.com and facebook account- iedcr.