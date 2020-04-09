One more dies of Covid-19, 112 fresh cases detected: Maleque

Bangladesh today reported one more death from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) overnight, raising the death toll to 21 and confirmed 112 fresh positive cases.

“One more Covid-19 patient died in the last 24 hours, while the number of coronavirus cases has stood at 330 as 112 more people have been infected by the lethal virus,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told a

virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city through joining it online.