One more dies of Covid-19, three fresh cases detected: Maleque

One more coronavirus (Covid-19) patient died in the past 24 hours raising the death toll to six in the country, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said today. “One more Covid-19 patient died in the country over the last 24 hours, while the number of coronavirus cases has stood at 54 as three more people have been infected by the lethal virus,” he told a virtual media briefing at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) here by joining it online.