One more new coronavirus case detected: IEDCR

One more new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive case was detected in the country over the last 24 hours, while no death was reported after March 25, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

“One more COVID-19 case was detected in the last 24 hours …. meaning that the total number of positive cases increased to 49,” IEDCR director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual media briefing at her Mohakhali office

here today.