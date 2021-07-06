Ongoing lockdown extended till July 14

The government has extended the ongoing lockdown till midnight of July 14 by enhancing more seven days from July 7, said a cabinet division release here today. “The ongoing curb has been extended till July 14 midnight, increasing seven more days from July 7 midnight, considering the present worst novel corona virus situation,” the official release elaborated.

All the previous instructions will remain effective during the extended lockdown period. Even, the government has asked the concerned authorities including the armed forces division to take necessary actions during this time.

Earlier, the government had decided to impose a nationwide weeklong complete lockdown from July 1.

Under the restrictions, public transport movement will remain suspended whereas factories, especially export-oriented ones, are likely to be exempted from the curb. The banks are also likely to operate on a limited scale.

No one will be allowed to leave home without emergency reasons, according to the restrictions, adding that the army would be called in to assist the police and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers to enforce the ‘strict lockdown’.

Furthermore, all government and private offices will remain closed during the lockdown. All kinds of transports, except those carrying emergency supplies, will remain suspended during the lockdown. However, ambulances and vehicles used for healthcare services and media would be exempted from the curbs.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Bangladesh crossed 15,065 on Sunday, with the health authorities reporting 153 new fatalities. It took only 15 days for the toll to rise by 1,000, according to the media report.

The total caseload reached 9,44,917 as 8,661 new infections were reported.