Online study will continue until educational institutions reopen: PM

Noting that online study will continue until the educational institutions reopen, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to countrymen to maintain proper health guidelines to stop Covid-19 spread.

“The second wave of Covid-19 hit the country when the government started thinking of reopening the educational institutions. If the COVID-19 situation is not improved till January 15, online academic activities will continue,” she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating free textbook distribution activities for pre-primary, primary and ethnic students for 2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She urged the parents to give special attention to the children to keep their mental and physical health sound by encouraging them to read other books alongside textbooks and continue playing and physical activities in this Coronavirus situation.

Sheikh Hasina said the students can continue their study staying at home as educational institutions are running academic activities using online platforms such as Zoom, Messenger, Facebook, YouTube etc.

Emphasizing the evolution of the mental health of the children, the prime minister also called upon the parents to give more time to their kids in this pandemic situation as it is very difficult for the children to confine themselves at home for a long period.

“Although Coronavirus gives us a lot of pain, but you (parents) have got a scope of spending time with your kids alongside daily workloads. So you should utilize this opportunity,” she said.

The premier said an initiative has been taken to impart training to the educational institution’s head and focal point teacher on how to deal with the mental health problems of secondary level students caused by the longtime closure of schools.

A counseling manual with the help of top psychologists has also been prepared to this end, she added.

Putting emphasis on maintaining the health protocols again, Sheikh Hasina urged all to wear facemask during movement outside. “Wearing face mask and washing hands with soap are the main protection from Coronavirus,” she said.

She also highlighted different initiatives taken by the government for students and teachers in this Covid-19 pandemic period.

She said salaries, allowances and retire benefit were provided to 2,055 teachers and employees of 1,646 schools and colleges through MPO enrollment and appointment of 676 trade instructors by introducing stipend courses in 640 educational institutions was made.

Besides, retire benefit of Taka 517.33 crore was given to 5,351 non-government teachers and employees and Taka 218.63 crore to 5,446 teacher and employees by solving application of welfare allowance, she went on saying.