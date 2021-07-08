Opposition parties have responsibility during COVID-19 crisis: Quader

Calling upon all the political parties of the country to work together to address the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the opposition parties also have the responsibility to make people aware of COVID-19.

“In any crisis or disaster, everyone irrespective of his or her party affiliation has to be responsible. Those who are in opposition politics also have the responsibility to make the country’s people aware if they do politics for people,” he told a regular press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said during the coronavirus pandemic, protecting the lives of people should be the politics of a political party, but the opposition BNP is continuously lying.

Coming down heavily on BNP for its ill-politics, he said the BNP is playing the old records without standing by the people even during the high level of coronavirus infection.

The AL general secretary said the country achieved an astonishing economic growth under the bold and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a time when the global economy faced a setback due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government and the Awami League with the people are fighting the pandemic aiming to protect the lives and livelihoods, he said.

Quader said the government addressed the first wave of coronavirus successfully but the second wave has begun in the country.

Although the efforts of the Sheikh Hasina’s government in dealing with the COVID-19 second wave were lauded around the world, some politicians and a section of media in the country show reluctant in doing so, he said.

Quader said the virus infection has spread alarmingly from towns to villages, increasing untimely deaths. “It is urgent for all to be aware of COVID-19 infections and to come forward with an attitude of cooperation instead of doing blind criticism,” he said.

Stressing the need for cooperation of all to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “Don’t go out of your house unnecessarily. None of us can save ourselves unless we are aware. All must follow the health guidelines.”

Mentioning that a vested quarter is blindly criticizing the government, the road transport minister said apart from some politicians, a section of media is looking for the government’s mistakes as it does not find any success of the government.

He reiterated that the AL government always welcomes the constructive criticism. “We want to take lessons from criticisms, but random criticism and intentional propaganda hinder the government’s enthusiasm,” Quader added.