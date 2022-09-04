Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that priority of her government is to ensure food security considering the global crisis.

Besides, they have also given necessary importance to ensure health care, education, communication and shelter for the poor and homeless people, she said.

The premier passed these remarks while the outgoing Ambassador of the Holly See-Vatican Archbishop George Kocherry, Papal Nancio, called on her at Ganabhaban this evening.

After the call on, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen.

Sheikh Hasina said people around the globe are suffering due to Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War, sanction and counter sanction.

Congratulating the outgoing Vatican Ambassador for his successful tenure in Dhaka, the Prime Minister said that he played significant role with efficiency in discharging responsibilities as a dean of diplomatic corps.

She said Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relation with the Holy See that value the dedicated work of many Christian Missionaries which have had profound contribution to the socio-cultural life.

During the time, Sheikh Hasina recalled her visit to Vatican just before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The outgoing ambassador Papal Nancio told the Premier that he visited Bangladesh extensively and was amazed to see the overall socioeconomic development of the country.

He expressed gratitude for providing special care and protection of the churches in Bangladesh.

Mentioning that their aim is to promote welfare of people, especially education as they have kindergarten, school, college and university, the envoy said “education is key area which we want to promote.”

He said they are setting up a 300-bed specialised hospital in Gazipur where general people would receive quality treatment at low cost and the hospital is scheduled to inaugurate in July 2023.

Papal Nancio also invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the hospital and handed over a letter to her in this regard.

He told the Premier that he has enjoyed his time in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister’s Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the meeting.