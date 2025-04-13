Pahela Baishakh is the symbol of “our harmony”: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said Pahela Baishakh is the symbol of “our harmony” as he greeted the countrymen on the occasion of the Bengali New Year scheduled to be held tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, Pahela Baishakh, is one of the symbols of our harmony. Everyone will celebrate tomorrow (Pahela Baishakh) in their own way, following their own customs. Everyone will participate in this universal festival,” he told a Sampriti assembly after laying foundation stone of Sampriti Bhaban here.

The chief adviser reiterated that despite having different beliefs, religions and customs, the country’s people are all members of one family.

“The Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, various communities and the peoples of the hills and plains of this country – all together, the people of this country have diverse languages, cultures and traditions,” he said.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain; Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma; Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman; Religious Secretary AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik; Bangladesh Buddhist Federation Advisory Council Acting Chairman Professor Dr Sukomal Barua and International Buddhist Monastery Deputy Chief Ven. Bhikkhu Sunandapriya also spoke at the function at International Buddhist Monastery in the capital.

Bangladesh Buddhist Federation arranged the programme with Venerable Dharmapriya Mahathera, the Deputy Chief Patriarch of Bangladesh Buddhist Sangha Council, in the chair.

Speaking as the chief guest, Prof Yunus said the Buddhist monasteries emerged as the important educational institutions in this region since ancient times, while those are the symbols of the country’s tradition and civilisation.

He said monks and students used to come to these Buddhist monasteries from far away and they spread the message of peace and harmony of the great Buddha to the world.

The Buddhist monasteries of this country were not only the centres of religious rituals and education, but also the centres of public-welfare programmes in the society, he added.

Recalling that Gautama Buddha preached the message of harmony and equality for the welfare of humanity and Buddhism sought the wellbeing of all living beings, he mentioned that Buddha says, “We cannot deprive anyone of peace and happiness; even the smallest living beings.”

Atish Dipankar, a Buddhist scholar born in this land, is a world-renowned scholar and he carried the message of the Great Buddha to Tibet in China, Prof Yunus said.

The Chinese people still remember Atish Dipankar with the highest respect, he said, adding that the teachings, institutions, traditions and scholars of Buddhism are very important in the history of human civilisation.

The chief adviser said that the city’s International Buddhist Monastery is one of the symbols of communal harmony in Bangladesh.

“Since its establishment, it (the monastery) has been playing an important role in issues related to the national interests of Bangladesh apart from the Buddhist faith,” he said.

Prof Yunus said this Buddhist monastery has been carrying out various public-welfare programmes, including preserving the religious, social and cultural heritage of the Buddhist community of Bangladesh and providing technical education, showing respect to the messages of Gautama Buddha – non-violence and equality.

He hoped that ‘Sampriti Bhaban’ of the International Buddhist Monastery will play a glorious role in home and abroad by upholding the heritage of harmony and humanity of Bangladesh.

At the beginning of his speech, the chief adviser said the International Buddhist Monastery is only 10 kilometre away from his residence and if he did not visit the monastery today, he would not be able to know that there would have been such a beautiful monastery in the city.

Stating that the Buddhist monasteries are the part of the country’s history, he said Bangladesh Army is going to construct the Sampriti Bhaban in the monastery and hoped that it would build the Bhaban recalling the historical responsibility of the nation.

Referring to his recent China visit, Prof Yunus said he highlighted Atish Dipankar in every bilateral meeting during his tour as the Chinese people know Dipankar and recall him with highest respect.

Earlier, the chief adviser laid the foundation stone of the Sampriti Bhaban at International Buddhist Monastery. He also visited the main Prayer Hall and the monastery.

Chiefs of the Bangladesh Navy and the Bangladesh Air force and diplomats were present, among others.