People are AL’s strength: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the country’s people are the strength of the ruling party Awami League as the party practices politics for their wellbeing.

“The AL assumed the state power with the people’s mandate and it is governing the state upholding their hopes and expectations,” he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said except for the people, the AL never depends on anyone in assuming power.

The certain triumphs of the AL were snatched away many times through local and international conspiracies, he said.

He said the country’s people did not forget that the then ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) chief gave testimony in a Pakistan court that the BNP took financial support from this intelligence agency to implement the ‘blueprint of power capture’ in the general elections of 1991.

Ahead of the parliamentary polls in 2001, the AL general secretary said BNP chief Khaleda Zia seized the state power with an undertaking to their foreign masters that the country’s natural resources – oil and gas – would be sold.

In continuation of that, it was seen that BNP hatched conspiracies at foreign missions and in the international arena aiming to grab state power, he said.

Quader said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made false and fabricated statements over the power purchase agreement with Adani Group with a view to gaining political interest.

He said the government has taken an initiative to purchase electricity from Adani Group through a profitable contract to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all.

At a minimum price rate, the minister said, Bangladesh would bring the electricity from India that would be generated by burning coal at a power plant to be built in India with a $2 billion investment by an Indian firm. “And the people of Bangladesh will use this electricity,” he added.

Claiming that Bangladesh signed the deal with Adani keeping the cent per cent interest of the people of Bangladesh, he said the people have benefited from the agreement.

Quader said the talking of corruption in the power sector does not suit the people who supplied poles to people instead of electricity and killed people for demanding power.