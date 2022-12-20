People not to get misled by BNP’s 19-point reform proposal: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said those, who pushed the country to the edge of destruction and whose hands are stained with blood, will repair the country, which is nothing but ridiculous.

“The country is the wonder of the world. The scenario of Bangladesh’s development and achievement today is totally different from that it was 14 years ago. This Bangladesh is unrecognizable. But they (BNP) took this state to the brink of destruction,” he said.

Quader was addressing a preparatory meeting of the food sub-committee formed on the occasion of the 22nd National Council of Awami League.

The meeting was held at the political office of AL President Sheikh Hasina in the city’s Dhanmondi area.

About the BNP’s 27-point outline unveiled on Monday aimed at “repairing” the country’s frameworks, the AL general secretary said they conducted the politics of killing from August 15 to November 3 in 1975.

Claiming that BNP killed 21,000 AL men, he said the hands of the BNP leaders are stained with blood. “So, how they, who carried out destruction, would repair the state? It is nothing new. It is one of their stunts…people will not get misled,” he added.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina turned the country into Digital Bangladesh and she is now going ahead with a plan of building a smart Bangladesh by 2040.

The BNP destroyed democracy, stole votes, rigged elections and formed an Aziz-mark Election Commission (EC), he said, adding all know that the then EC held an election of farce through Yes-No vote, he said.

The BNP destroyed the values of the Liberation War and stampeded the ideology of the independence too, he said, adding that the party awarded the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Replying to a question, the road transport and bridges minister said the BNP is the master of falsehood and finding the words of truth in their mouths is a surprising one because they always tell lies and want to make a lie the truth.

But, he said, the country’s people do not believe their falsehood.

