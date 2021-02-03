People’s trust in AL is reflected in local polls: PM

File Photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said in parliament that Awami League gained the people’s trust and confidence by rendering services and doing welfare and development, which is reflected in the local government elections.

“As people have received services from the Awami League (AL) government alongside the country’s ongoing development and their welfare, AL has naturally achieved people’s trust and confidence and we saw its reflection in the local government elections,” she said.

The Leader of the House made this remarks during her valedictory speech at the eleventh session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad. Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the closing sitting.

Mentioning that people are casting their vote cordially and spontaneously, she said vote is being received through EVM where people are casting their votes by themselves and that is why there is no scope of manipulation and rigging.

Pointing out that BNP is facing lack of leadership, Sheikh Hasina said people don’t keep their trust and confidence in a political party when its leader becomes a fugitive convict.

She questioned how a party (BNP) would work for people as it made the country champion in corruption five times in a row during their regime in 2001-2006 and when their leaderships become convicted for corruption, embezzled fund of orphans and backed 10 trucks of arms smuggling and grenade attack on the then opposition party in daylight.

She went on saying: “People have no trust and confidence in them (BNP).”

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is moving ahead and will continue its advancement frustrating the enemies and defying all conspiracies at home and abroad.

“It’s the ultimate satisfaction when people reap the benefit of the works that are carried out with honesty,” she said, adding a country might be turned into a developed one when anyone works with honesty and sincerity.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh would be the hunger- and poverty-free and prosperous “Sonar Bangla” as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.