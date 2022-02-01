Perpetrators deliberately tarnish country’s image: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said a vested section of people deliberately perpetrated incidents to tarnish the

image of the country. “Some incidents happen or are being perpetrated time and again. You (people) must feel that it is being done intentionally so that the image of Bangladesh is tarnished (abroad),” she said.

The premier came up with the observation while inaugurating the newly much-awaited bridge constructed over the Payra River in Lebukhali area on Barishal-Patuakhali highway. She also laid foundation stone of the up-gradation of Dhaka-Sylhet and

Sylhet-Tamabil Highways into six-lane with separate SMVT lanes. The prime minister said a group is busy to defame the country, adding that it is no matter to them, whatever development or good work is carried out in the country.

“What do they want? Actually they don’t want normal democratic process to continue in the country,” she said, continuing that, “Their importance is increased if an unusual situation takes place in the country.” Sheikh Hasina said they don’t see the development rather “they want to destroy” and it is the reality. “So the countrymen have to remain alert about this,” she observed.

The premier said Bangladesh will move ahead through communication across the country and none can pull it back. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader delivered the welcome address while secretary of the ministry Nazrul Islam made presentation on the bridge and highways.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function. Later, the premier exchanged views connecting with Payra Bridge end at Patuakhali and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdu Momen, among others, also spoke.

Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, MP, Central Working Committee Member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, MP, Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr. Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP and officials concerned were present at Ganabhaban.

A documentary on the newly constructed bridge and Dhaka-Sylhet and Sylhet- Tamabil Highways was screened. The Payra Bridge has a “bridge health monitor” system, which has been installed for the first time in a bridge in the country. The system will send signals of natural disasters, including thunderstorms and earthquakes or any damage.

The both sides of 1470 metre long and 19.6 metre wide bridge will be connected by cables, while it is 18.30 metre high from the water level to ease movement of ships coming from and to Payra port. In the construction of the bridge, a single pillar has been used in the middle of the river which is expected not to disrupt the normal water flow of the river.

With the opening of Payra Bridge, direct road communication will be established between Dhaka and Kuakata after being completed the construction of the Padma Bridge.