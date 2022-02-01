Plan to destroy country’s communal harmony came from London: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the plan of destroying the communal harmony in the country has been made by a top BNP leader staying in London. “BNP had planned for destroying the communal harmony throughout the country after holding a month-long meeting. They held the meeting in the open. But they kept secret the conspiracy. The recent plan to foil communal harmony is part of the conspiracy,” he said.

The minister came up with the observation while addressing a press briefing at the Rajshahi Circuit House. Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, termed the persons involved in the communal violence enemies of the country and said all the perpetrators must be brought to book as soon as possible.

He said the extremist organizations, including BNP and Jamaat, remained active in destroying the country’s communal harmony with an ulterior motive to hinder the development activities. But the government has tackled the violence strictly, he said, adding around 100 cases were been recorded and about 700 persons were detained so far.

Replying to a query related to the engagement of an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Pirganj arson attack, the minister said the person was ousted from BCL long ago. So, his liability can’t be pressed on BCL, he added.

The minister also listed massive development activities of the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said the government has attained success in all indicators and has been appreciated across the globe.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also attained remarkable success in tacking the COVID-19 situation and its vaccination when many countries in the world could not do this, he added. Hasan also told the journalists that a full-fledged BTV station will be established in Rajshahi before the next parliamentary election.

Ayen Uddin, MP, Adiba Anjum, MP, Director General of Bangladesh Television Sohrab Hossain and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil were present on the occasion. Earlier, the minister visited the substation of BTV in Rajshahi and enquired about its activities.