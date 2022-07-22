Plotters out to efface Bangabandhu’s name are being erased now: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the plotters, who wanted to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from history through assassination, are being erased from history at present.

“History doesn’t care about the bloodshot eyes of any dictator . . . Plotters, who earlier tried to efface Bangabandhu’s name, are being erased now,” Quader told a virtual discussion marking the National Mourning Day at IDEB auditorium here.

Attending the meeting, he said the conspirators of the history had to face the ‘bloody farewell tragedy’ as the murder invites murder, it never forgives anyone.

Institute of Diploma Engineers’ Bangladesh (IDEB) organized the discussion entitled “What to do to implement Bangabandhu’s philosophy on Vocational and Technical Education” and to distribute relief goods among the poor.

Noting that the Prime Minister has been working relentlessly to address many challenges what the country is facing due to the pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, he said during this crisis, all political parties should do only one politics that is to save people and stand by the endangered ones.

The AL minister called upon the political parties as well as the professional organizations to follow the health rules from their respective positions and help motivate people to get vaccinated providing hands of cooperation to the helpless citizens.

Emphasizing on building a workforce suitable for the international labour market, Quader said, “We need to build a skilled manpower suitable for the ‘Digital Revolution as well as the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ under the leadership of Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy.”

He added: “We have to think now so that Bangladesh can take maximum opportunity against the demand of trained manpower in the international arena in days to come.”

On BNP leaders’ remark that the government is taking back the country’s education system through conspiracy, the AL leader said the BNP even smelt a conspiracy with vaccines earlier.

In order to save the lives of the students, the minister said the government has shut down the educational institutions in this crisis.

“If the lives of children are at risk, what will we do with having education? That is why the government has taken such a decision to save lives”, said the senior ruling party politician clarifying the BNP’s allegation.

Bitterly criticizing the political activities of BNP, he said the party only took stance against the government and only shedding “Crocodile Tears” and giving “Lip Service”

BNP’s political programme is only to spread rumor and falsehood against the incumbent democratic government, observed the AL general secretary.

Quader also urged the BNP to specify the faults or irregularities without throwing stones in the dark.

AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua and IDEB General Secretary Md Shamsur Rahman, among others, spoke there, with IDEB President Engineer AKM Hamid in the chair.