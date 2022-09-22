PM announces prize money for women footballers, providing houses if necessary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced providing prize money to all the players of the Bangladesh Women Football Team in recognition of clinching maiden title of the SAFF Women’s Championship beating Nepal by 3-1 goals, after returning home from the USA.

The Prime Minister is now in New York, USA to attend the 77th session of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

Sheikh Hasina also declared to give houses to women football team players who requires homes.

She asked all concerned to collect necessary information about those who need homes to take next course of action.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed BSS.

Earlier, on Wednesday the Premier directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to build a house for Rupna Chakma, the goalkeeper of the Bangladesh Women Football team, in her Rangamati village home.

Rupna Chakma was judged as the best goalkeeper in the SAFF Women’s Championship, 2022.

Sheikh Hasina gave the directive of building a house for Rupna Chakma as a picture of her dilapidated house having been viral on social media brought the premier’s attention.

The prime minister’s fresh directive on building houses for the women footballers who needs came as a news on necessary of a house of another player drew her attention.

The SAFF champions were received warmly after their return home on Wednesday as a victory parade on an open-deck bus was arranged for them.

The bus was decorated with images of the footballers along with a big image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holding a football.

Bangladesh beat Maldives, Pakistan, India and Nepal on their way to the ultimate victory. Bangladesh scored 23 goals in the event and conceded only one in the final.