PM asks administration for stringent measures to stop rape

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the administration for taking extensive measures alongside creating public awareness to check rape incidents.

“We would have to take elaborate measures to stop the incidents of rape as nowadays it is being occurred hugely. The most important thing is to create awareness among the people to curb it,” she said.

The Prime Minister simultaneously asked the fresh civil administration officers to work towards meeting the aspirations of the people and thus driving Bangladesh towards prosperity so that its people can move around the world keeping their heads high.

She said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the 70th Foundation Training Course for fresh admin cadre service officers being connected from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

Officials and the participants got connected from Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) at Savar and the offices of seven divisional commissioners.

The premier said her government has already promulgated an ordinance by making necessary amendments to the existing law to stop the heinous acts describing rape as one of the disease of the society.

She however, said her government has been working for ensuring justice for all aimed at eliminating the culture of impunity that

was established since the assassination of Father of the Nation along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Shaikh Yusuf Harun gave the welcome address at the function.

On behalf of the Prime Minister BPATC Rector Md Rakib Hossain handed over the awards and certificates among the 663 participants, including 161 female officers, for successfully completing their training.

Two of the admin officers, Mehedy Hasan Kawser and Munia Sirat, spoke on the occasion on behalf officers, who completed their six months training course.