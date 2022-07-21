PM asks expatriate Bangladeshis to work for country’s welfare
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the Bangladeshi expatriates in the United Kingdom (UK) to work for the welfare of the country and its people. “You (Bangladeshi expatriates in UK) will have to work for the welfare of your own country and its people,” she said.
The premier said this as the expatriates gathered in front of her Palace
of Residence in London to see her off, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim
told BSS.
She also expressed her hope to meet with them, once the Covid-19 pandemic
is over.
The prime minister left her Palace of Residence for the Heathrow
International Airport here on the way to French capital Paris.
