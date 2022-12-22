PM asks for Navy’s enhanced disaster preparedness

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the newly commissioned Navy officers to stay prepared to deal with any natural disaster in the country.

“Being imbued with the quality of honesty, leadership and self-sacrifice, you (Navy men) have to be prepared always to face any disaster alongside protecting the country’s sovereignty standing shoulder to shoulder with the Army and Air Force members,” she said.

The premier was addressing the Winter President Parade of the passing out cadets of the “Midshipmen 2020 Alfa Batch” and the “Direct Entry 2022 Bravo Batch” of Bangladesh Navy at Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) at Patenga in Chattogram.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a disaster-prone country, she said Bangladesh Navy always stands beside people and takes part in rescue operation and relief distribution efficiently during any disaster.

“I want new officers (of Navy) to work with sincerity,” she said, adding, “You must have to be disciplined all times and have to discharge duty with discipline and devotion being imbued with patriotism.”

She hoped that the new officers, who are passing out today and going to take responsibility, will brighten the country’s image by discharging own duty.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will be made a developed country by 2041 and each citizen of that Bangladesh will prepare themselves with the knowledge of technology.

“Our economy and implementation of any plan will be made digitally. Bangladesh will be ‘Smart Bangladesh’ and developed Bangladesh, as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.

The prime minister said her government is working to modernise the armed forces enriched with latest technological knowledge for making them capable of resisting possible external attack, if any.

Mentioning that Bangladesh won’t engage in a war with anyone, rather will maintain friendly relations with all, she said, being an independent country, Bangladesh will have to have all sorts of preparation to protect its independence and sovereignty.

She continued that, “I want to build the armed forces equipped with modern technological knowledge and advanced equipment so that we can resist the possible external attack, if any, and win any war.”

She said her government is putting emphasis on training of the armed forces personnel and has developed infrastructures to this end.

The head of government said Bangladesh Navy is being turned into a builder of military ships and systems which will generate employments alongside saving the foreign currencies.

She said Bangladesh is building ships in local shipyards for its own uses.

Bangladesh Navy has completed the construction of five patrol crafts and two large patrol craft in Khulna shipyard, she said, adding the manufacturing of five more patrol crafts is in progress.

“Our Navy has prepared IFF (Identification of Friend and Foe) system for three forces. Now the Navy is going to become a ‘builder’ force (of military ships and systems) from ‘buyer’ one,” She said.

She added: “So, it’ll save foreign currencies, develop local technology, create jobs and enhance the skills.”

The premier said the Bangladesh Navy was entrusted with the overall security of the Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River, which is the first tunnel in South Asia.

She said the construction of BNS Sher-e-Bangla is in progress while a permanent submarine base is being developed at Pekua in Cox’s Bazar.

Sheikh Hasina said her government formulated and is now implementing the “Forces Goal 2030” assuming power in 2009.

In the last 14 years, a total of 31 warships, including 4 frigates, 6 corvettes, 4 large patrol crafts, 5 patrol crafts and 2 training ships were added to the fleet of Bangladesh Navy, she said.

She also said the government, as well, established “Special Warfare Diving and Salvage Command” and Naval Aviation Wing as efficient commando and rescue teams.

“We added two submarines in 2017. As a result, today our Navy was established as a three-dimensional naval force,” she added.

Highlighting that two utility helicopters would be added soon, she said, “Construction of 3 landing craft tanks is underway for our Navy. Warships, auxiliary ships, modern war equipment and technology are constantly being incorporated to the Navy.”

The prime minister said Bangladesh Navy provides security to commercial vessels, fishing trawlers, boats and the blue economy-related maritime institutions in sea and coastal areas, including Chattogram and Mongla seaports.

She went on saying, “We are developing the infrastructure of Mongla Commander Flotilla West (Comflot West). Digital technology has also been introduced in the Navy.”

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh Navy recently hosted the “International Fleet Review-2022” on the occasion of Birth Centenary of Father of Nation and Golden Jubilee of Independence, which has earned a huge appreciation for Bangladesh Navy from national and international arenas.

The premier also inspected a splendid passing out parade riding on an open car in the academy parade ground.

In the function, a total of 35 midshipmen of the 2020 Alfa Batch were commissioned, while 6 direct entry officers of the 2022 Bravo Batch were graduated.

The prime minister handed the sword of honour and CNS Gold Medal to the two best all-round midshipmen, while Bir Sreshtho Ruhul Amin Gold medal to the best direct entry officer.