PM asks police to be alert against arson-terrorism’s recurrence

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the police officials to remain alert against recurrence of arson-terrorism and ill-attempt to hinder country’s economic progress.

“Remain alert so none can impede the economic development of Bangladesh, none can dare to do arson-terrorism again and none can interrupt the security of people’s life,” she said.

The premier said this while addressing the high officials of Bangladesh Police at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here on the occasion of Police Week-2023.

She said it’s alright that anyone will stage agitation and movement, but it will have to be done with people’s participation.

“If any destructive activity is perpetrated there, appropriate measures have to be taken,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said today’s achievement of Bangladesh didn’t come in any way, rather the government has done it.

“This development of the country didn’t come in any way, we have to give labour, have to do work and have to formulate plan for it,” she said.

She also said the government has brought a massive change in Bangladesh as the outcome of its development activities.

The prime minister said, “In Bangladesh, we not only tell it, rather the entire world acknowledge it (development of the country).”

She said they have kept rolling the economic wheel of Bangladesh and done it very successfully facing Covid-19 and war (Ukraine-Russia) as well as maintaining economic policy strictly.

With many others, Bangladesh Police also has huge contribution to this development, she said, adding that, “So, none can disrupt this progress.”

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md. Aminul Islam Khan also spoke.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun delivered the welcome address, while Additional IGP Kamrul Hasan gave the vote of thanks.

The premier also heard some high police officials.

A documentary on Bangladesh Police was screened.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh needs to face different problems induced by the global crisis, natural calamities and man-made disasters like arson violence and other destructive activities.

Mentioning that law and order is the most important issue for a country, she said “The police will have to carry out their responsibility to keep the law and order under control.”

The head of government extended her thanks to the police as the force has also contributed to this success of the country, particularly in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

She again asked the police to be careful so that none can interrupt this progress.

She added, “There might be many things – anyone may belong to any party, opinion or creed, but you will have to pay a special attention so that none can destroy or obstruct any work and interrupt our ongoing progress in any sector for the sake of the country’s interest and development and the welfare of the people.”

The premier said her government formulated the Perspective Plan 2021-2041 and targeted to make the country as ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041 by equipping the country’s people with technology and latest knowledge.

“We’ll build the country as a developed, prosperous sonar Bangladesh,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said police played a significant role in the development journey of Bangladesh as the law enforcement agency tackled many manmade disasters and militancy and thus helped continue the country’s progress.

“If the law and order is maintained properly, the country will surely go further towards development and we will be able to reach our desired goals,” she said.

The Prime Minister asked all the members of Bangladesh Police to work sincerely in maintaining the law and order and finally help fulfill the target of building a ‘Smart Bangladesh’.