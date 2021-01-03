PM asks police to check cyber crimes, drug abuse

File Photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the police personnel to stop cyber crimes alongside money laundering, human trafficking, terrorism, militancy, abuse of drugs, gangster culture and repression on women and children.

“The most important thing is that the trend of crimes is changing with the advent of newer technologies as it is an era of technology. Cyber crimes are increasing drastically and we have to prevent it,” she said.

While addressing virtually the passing-out parade of the 37th BCS batch of assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) from her official Ganabhaban residence here, the Prime Minister also said that the crimes which are being committed using technology must be stopped.

Bangladesh Police organized the programme at the Bangladesh Police Academy, Rajshahi.

The premier called upon the police personnel to always serve the people with honesty, dedication, moral values and discipline and thus achieve the trust, confidence and love of the people.

“In case of discharging professional duties, the police personnel have to give utmost priority to the people’s fundamental rights, human rights and the rule of law,” she said.

Noting that money laundering, cybercrime and human trafficking have global phenomenon, Sheikh Hasina said, “We have to protect our country from the menaces.”

The premier highly praised Bangladesh Police personnel for playing a significant role in controlling militancy and terrorism in the country, saying, “Police have to play a stronger role in curbing militancy and terrorism alongside stopping the abuse of drugs. Many police personnel have sacrificed their lives for the noble cause.”

She asked the police personnel to prevent the repression on the women and children with more efficiency alongside stopping other social crimes such as spreading rumours and gangster culture.

“We have to bring to normal life the teenagers who are involved in crimes using various apps,” she said.

The Prime Minister asked the police personnel to stay alert so that none could spread rumour to destabilize the country.

Describing training as the most important thing to make the police personnel capable to fight the crimes, she said, “We have taken measures to train the police personnel accordingly at home and abroad and it must be continued.”

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Mostofa Kamal Uddin spoke on the occasion while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Benazir Ahmed gave welcome the address at the function.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, the home minister distributed prizes among apprentice assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) Abul Hossain, Snehasish Kumar Das, Md Fayejul Islam and Md Abul Hossain for their best performances in various fields. Among them, Snehasish Kumar Das was adorned with the best all round performance award.

The newly commissioned police officers also took formal oaths on the occasion.

Bangladesh Police arranged a spectacular parade marking the occasion which the premier witnessed virtually from the Ganabhaban.