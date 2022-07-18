PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the secretaries of the government to carry out the uplift activities keeping in mind that the existing development trend of the country might continue in future in the same manner.

“We have to run our activities in the way so the ongoing development pace of Bangladesh might continue in the future as well. We’ve built the foundation and have to pull [the country] ahead maintaining it. And we have to take all decisions keeping it in mind,” she said.

The Premier was speaking to the secretaries of different ministries and divisions of the government at the Secretary Meeting at NEC Conference Room in city’s Sher-e-Banglanagar, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has already attained the status of developing nation, she said the country has a long way to go in future.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has adopted development plans such as the Perspective Plan and Delta Plan to take the country ahead. “We have to formulate development plans keeping these plans in mind and also take appropriate measures to implement those,” she said.

The Prime Minister said her government’s main goal is to provide a developed and better life to the grassroots people of the country.

“Our main goal is to provide a developed life to the grassroots people. [They] would get rid of poverty and receive the opportunities of food, cloth, housing, treatment and education…,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina also asked all concerned to work sincerely to pull the country ahead as a prosperous and developed nation so the independence of the country achieved in return for the blood of millions of martyrs would never fail anyhow.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted the meeting.