PM assures proper probe, trial of ex-major’s killing

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said persons responsible for the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed would be exposed to justice after a proper investigation as she called his mother over phone.

“The prime minister today assured Rashed’s family of carrying out a proper probe into the killing and trying the persons responsible (for the murder)” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsaul Karim told BSS.

Karim said the premier consoled Rashed’s mother and also assured his family of providing financial assistance.

He said Rashed’s mother thanked the premier for enquiring about their family.

Rashed, who also served as a Special Security Force (SSF) agent, was killed reportedly in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post in Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar on Friday night.

Immediately after the incident, authorities concerned withdrew 16 policemen including the check-post in-charge who were on duty at the scene on Marine Drive road in Teknaf.

Home ministry by now launched an investigation into the killing forming a high-level committee.