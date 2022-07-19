PM attributes Bangladesh’s development to implementation of Bangabandhu’s dream

Photo: Internet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the implementation of the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the ultimate development of Bangladesh.

“The sole responsibility [of us] is implementation of the Father of the Nation’s dream, and I think, that will be the development of Bangladesh,” she said.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said none could have thought about Bangladesh better than Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as “I personally know it and heard [his plans] from him as his elder daughter that how did he want to decorate Bangladesh”.

She was addressing the handover and inauguration ceremony of the newly built flats and integrated office building as the chief guest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. The Ministry of Housing and Public Works organized the event.

The Prime Minister said it is a happy moment for her that the slum dwellers are getting flats on rental basis for a better life. Sheikh Hasina also extended her gratitude to the officials concerned as the slum people are going to get a healthy dwelling place in the month of August when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed brutally along with most of his family members in 1975.

With state minister for housing and public works Sharif Ahmed in the chair, secretary of the ministry Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker delivered the welcome address. Prime Minister’s Office Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and officials concerned, among others, were present at Ganabhaban.

On the occasion of “Mujib Barsho”, newly completed five housing projects comprising 2474 flats for the government officials and employees in the capital as well as an integrated office building in Madaripur were inaugurated.

In addition, 300 rental-based flats were also handed over to the slum dwellers constructed by the National Housing Authority with self finance in the capital’s Mirpur in the ceremony.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, the state minister for housing and public works handed over the allotment paper to the allotted slum dwellers. A documentary on the newly constructed flats and office building was also screened at the function. With these flats, residence facilities for the government officials and employees were upgraded to 24 percent from 8 percent in 2008.

Reiterating her determination to provide house to the homeless people, the Prime Minister said her government will arrange healthy abodes for more slum dwellers on rental basis.

Besides, she said, they will resume the “home return” scheme, adopted by her government earlier, for the slum dwellers if they want to return to their village homes. “If anyone wants to return to his or her village, we will provide food for six months and also give a house if he or she doesn’t have one so that they can settle there,” she said.

She also mentioned that earlier 18,000 families had returned to their village homes due to the initiative of her government. Sheikh Hasina said the ultimate goal of the Awami League government is to provide a decent life to the people, which was a life-long desire of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“If Father of the Nation would have been alive, people of the country could have a developed life within the 10 years of independence,” she said, adding, “Each district, upazila, union and even village would have been developed, but it is bad luck for us that he did not get time due to the brutal assassination on August 15, 1975.” Following the footsteps of Bangabandhu, the premier said, the Awami League government after assuming office, is trying to keep on its endeavor for a developed Bangladesh.

She said the government is mulling constructing flats at the upazila level too so people can live there with civic amenities. Referring to the integrated office building that was inaugurated today in Madaripur, the Prime Minister said such office buildings would be built gradually in other districts and upazilas so that people can get services in one place easily in less time.

“Such a building not only reduces time and travel cost of people but also saves arable land,” she opined. Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League government always concentrated on the basic needs of grassroots people and created employment opportunities for them. “We are relentlessly working to this end,” she added.