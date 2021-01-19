PM calls on President at JS

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at his Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office here tonight.

During the meeting, the premier apprised the President of different state-level issues, specially government’s steps undertaken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent affects coincided with the country’s economic condition.

President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS this after the meeting.

The head of the state and the head of the government enquired about their respective health conditions during the meet.

Referring to Coronavirus and government initiatives, the President lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s courageous steps in tackling the lethal disease, he said.

President Hamid hoped that the trend of country’s development would continue under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also paid a courtesy call on the President.

The Speaker thanked the President for delivering speech in the first session, which is also the eleventh sitting of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, and wished his good health, the press secretary added.

Dr Chaudhury also briefed the President about the various activities of the Parliament.