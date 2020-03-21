PM casts vote in JS by-polls at Dhaka City College centre

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina cast her vote in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) by-polls to Dhaka-10 constituency at Dhaka City College centre this morning.

The prime minister cast her vote by using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)at Dhaka City College centre at Dhanmondi at 9:10 in the morning.

PM’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain was present on the occasion. The JS by-elections to Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 constituencies began at 9am and it will continue till 5pm without any break.

The EVMs are being used in Dhaka-10 constituency, while ballot papers are being used in other two constituencies.

Dhaka-10 constituency fell vacant after Awami League lawmaker Barrister Sheikh Fazley Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest in the mayoral post in the Dhaka South City Corporation election.

Returning Officer of Dhaka-10 constituency GM Sahtab Uddin told BSS that six candidates are contesting in the Dhaka-10 by-polls.

The candidates are Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin from Awami League, Sheikh Rabiul Alam from BNP, Haji Md Shahjahan from Jatiya Party, Nawab Khaza Ali Ahsan Askari from Bangladesh Muslim League, Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury from Bangladesh Congress and Abdur Rahim from PDP.

There are a total of 3,12,281 voters in Dhaka-10 constituency, while the number of polling centers is 117 with 776 booths.