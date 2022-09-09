PM concludes India visit offering prayers at Ajmer Sharif

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today wrapped up her four-day official tour to India by offering prayers at Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif, Ajmer in India’s Rajasthan.

“The prime minister offered nafal prayers and munajat at Ajmer Sharif, seeking development, prosperity and welfare of the country, its people and the entire Muslim Ummah,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

He said the premier spent some times offering Fateha and munajat there.

Sheikh Hasina later went round the Ajmer Sharif.

The prime minister started her India visit by offering prayers at the much-revered Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in New Delhi on September 6.

Earlier, the Bangladesh premier arrived at the Palam Airport in New Delhi on September 5 as India rolled out the red carpet to welcome Sheikh Hasina.

On the first day of her India visit, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar paid a call on the Bangladesh premier at summit room of her Place of Residence, ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina had bilateral talks and a one-to-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House on the second day of her India visit on September 6.

The Bangladesh premier was formally received by her Indian counterpart while a ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to her.

After holding the bilateral talks, seven MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) were signed between the two neighbouring countries that included a MoU on withdrawal of 153 cusec water from Kushiara River by Bangladesh.

The two premiers also unveiled several projects jointly taken by both the countries that included Unit-I of Maitree Power Plant, a 1320 (660×2) MW super critical coal-fired thermal power plant at Rampal, Khulna.

A joint statement was issued later in which India has offered free transit to Bangladesh for exporting its products to third country as Bangladesh premier and her Indian counterpart have reiterated their strong commitment to strengthen bilateral relations further.

On the same day, Sheikh Hasina joined a luncheon hosted in her honour by the Indian premier.

She also had separate courtesy calls on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The premier paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on September 6.

The next day, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region of India G. Kishan Reddy and Nobel laureate Kailash Shatyarthi had calls on the Bangladesh premier.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina at her palace of residence on the same day.

On September 7, the Bangladesh premier addressed a meeting with top business leaders and a ceremony for awarding “Mujib Scholarship” to direct descendants of soldiers, officers of the defence forces of India, who were martyred or critically wounded during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.