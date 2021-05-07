Home / National / Details

PM condoles death of Anup Bhattacharya

7 May 2021, 4:23:28

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste, founding member of the Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha and eminent music composer, Anup Bhattacharya.

In a message of condolence, she said, “The people will recall the contribution of Anup Bhattacharya to the music with due respect.” The Prime Minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Anup Bhattacharya, who had been suffering from various diseases, breathed his last at the capital’s Asgor Ali Medical College Hospital at 7:30 pm on Thursday. He was 77.

