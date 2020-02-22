PM critical of speaking Bangla in English accent

Putting emphasis on practicing Bangla language properly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today castigated those, who speak Bangla in English accent.

“There is nothing to do except showing compassion for those, who staying on the soil of Bangladesh, cannot speak Bangla and who try to speak our mother language in English accent,” she said.

The prime minister said there are some boys and girls in the country, who try to speak Bangla in English accent, forgetting Bangla and languages of their own areas.

“It seems from their attitude that they feel very uneasy to speak Bangla,” she added.

The premier said this while inaugurating a four-day programme of the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) at Segunbagicha here this afternoon on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day 2020.

Sheikh Hasina said the world is now a global village where everybody needs to learn other languages but the mother tongue must never be neglected.

“To live here, to communicate with others, doing business, knowing about other cultures and literature, one needs to learn different languages but not by excluding the mother tongue,” she said.

Presided over by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, the function was also addressed by Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Head of the Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh Beatrice Kaldun as the special guests.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata Professor Dr Pabitra Sarkar presented the keynote speech.

Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Education Ministry Md Mahboob Hossain delivered the welcome address, while Director General of the International Mother Language Institute Professor Dr. Jinnat Imtiaz Ali gave the vote of thanks.

Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and granddaughter and Chairperson of Bangladesh National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed Hossain were present at the function.

Besides, cabinet ministers, PM’s advisors, parliament members, foreign diplomats, Ekushey Award laureates, litterateurs, poets, academics, writers, researchers, linguists, poets, journalists, artists, heads of international organisations in Dhaka and secretaries concerned to the premier were present.