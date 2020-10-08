PM describes Itna-Mithamoin-Astagram Highway as gift from President in Mujib Borsho

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today described the Itna-Mithamoin-Astagram Highway as a ‘gift’ on behalf of the “Honourable President” in the Mujib Borsho.

“We give it as a ‘gift’ on behalf of the Honourable President in the Mujib Borsho,” she said while exchanging views virtually with the beneficiaries after inaugurating the Itna-Mithamoin-Astagram Highway from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The Prime Minister simultaneously thanked President M Abdul Hamid for taking the initiative to build such a highway, saying, “We have been able to construct the road due to his (president’s) inspiration and initiative.”

She said that it was beyond imagination that such a highway could be built in this region, adding that it was made possible due to the initiative of the President.

The premier said the sufferings of the people of the region would be erased due to construction of the highway as road connection was established with Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria through the highway.

Mentioning that the people of the region now can go to Dhaka quickly through Nasirnagar or Bhairab, she said, “We have been able to create a wonderful communication system by constructing the highway.

The government has built 29.73-kilometre Highway having 14 bridges and 62 culverts under the Road Transport and Highways Division at a cost of Tk 874.08 crore.

The highway has connected Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria to Sylhet and Dhaka as well as other parts of the country. A video presentation on the newly constructed highway was screened at the function. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, gave the welcome speech at the function.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division Md Nazrul Islam gave a brief presentation about the Itna-Mithamoin-Astagram Highway.

Awami League’s Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr. Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian and PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present on the occasion.