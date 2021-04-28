Home / National / Details

PM donates Tk 10cr for journalists amid pandemic

27 April 2021, 1:45:19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today provided Taka 10 crore to the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust to aid journalists in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Prime Minister donated the money to the journalist trust with a view to extending assistances to the journalists across the country during the bad time amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

