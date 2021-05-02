PM donates Tk 10cr privately for Covid-19 affected, homeless people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has donated Taka 10 crore from Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust for the Covid-19 affected and homeless people.

Daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina donated this money privately and she urged the affluent section of the society to come up with assistance for the poor and destitute people, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

Of the total Taka 10 crore, Sheikh Hasina donated Taka 5 crore to the “Assistance Fund for Covid-19 Affected People” and another Taka 5 crore to the “House Construction Fund by Private Finance” on behalf of the trust.

The money, from the two respective funds, would be utilized for the welfare of the people hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as rehabilitation of landless and homeless people.