PM donates Tk 3cr for Durga Puja
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today donated Taka three crore to the Hindu Kalyan Trust (HKT) on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community. Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus handed over the cheque of the financial assistance to the HKT Secretary Dr Dilip Kumar Ghosh at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).
